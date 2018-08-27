Mohamed Salah tweet revives dispute with Egypt football authorities

Mohamed Salah has revived a months-long dispute with football authorities in his native Egypt, accusing them of ignoring his complaints about their unauthorised use of his image.

The dispute over image rights and lingering tensions over his treatment during the World Cup have cast doubt on whether Salah, the top scorer in the Premier League last season, will continue playing on the national team.

“It’s normal that a football federation seeks to solve the problems of its players so they can feel comfortable. But in fact, what I see is exactly the opposite,” the Liverpool winger tweeted on Sunday.

“It is not normal that my messages and my lawyer’s messages are ignored. I do not know why all this (is happening)? Do you not have time to respond to us?!” he added.

Egypt’s football association said in a statement it would discuss Salah’s demands on Monday.