Neighbours woken by screams as mother and daughter stabbed to death in Solihull

Screams woke neighbours in a residential Solihull street where a mother and daughter were stabbed to death. Police are urgently trying to arrest a male suspect who is believed to have been known to the victims. The women, aged 49 and 22, were pronounced dead at the scene in Northdown Road on Monday. Neighbours have told how they heard noise outside during the early-hours attack and one woman said she saw a man leaving the scene in a van.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield of West Midlands Police appealed to the suspect to come forward. She said: “We are still in the very early stages of our investigation but we believe the offender is known to the victims. “We are appealing to him to come forward as a matter of urgency.” She described the deaths as “truly devastating and heart-breaking”. One woman living nearby said: “I thought it was foxes screaming. She (one of the victims) was absolutely screaming her head off. He wasn’t speaking English, that’s for sure. He shouted something and then ran off. “There was a lot of screaming and shouting and then I saw the guy run off. About a minute later I saw him leave in a van.”

Police at the scene Credit: Aaron Chown/PA