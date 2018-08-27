Payday lender Wonga ‘on brink of collapse’ after surge in compensation claims

Wonga has lined up potential administrators after a surge in compensation claims pushed the payday lender to the brink of collapse, according to reports. The firm has said it is “considering all options” just weeks after shareholders pumped £10 million in a bid to save it from going bust. According to Sky News, Wonga has earmarked financial services firm Grant Thornton to act as administrator in case the lender’s board decides it can not avoid insolvency. Earlier this month, Wonga said its struggles were due to a “significant” increase industry-wide in people making claims in relation to historic loans.

The lender blamed claims management companies for the rise, but said it was making progress against a transformation plan set out for the business. On Sunday, Wonga said the number of complaints related to UK loans taken out before 2014 had “accelerated further”. “Against this claims backdrop, the Wonga board continues to assess all options regarding the future of the group and all of its entities,” the company told the BBC.

Wonga has been accused of targeting those who are vulnerable. Credit: PA