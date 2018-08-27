Call for Pope Francis to resign after new sexual abuse claims

Pope Francis said he 'won’t say a word' about the claims. Credit: AP

Pope Francis has refused to comment on claims by the Vatican’s retired ambassador to the United States that he knew in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against a former archbishop. Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano called on the Pope to resign after claiming that the two discussed allegations surrounding Theodore McCarrick in 2013. Francis accepted McCarrick’s resignation as cardinal last month, after a US church investigation determined that an accusation he had sexually abused a minor was credible. The National Catholic Register and another conservative site, LifeSiteNews, published Mr Vigano’s 11-page text on Sunday as the pope wrapped up a two-day visit to Ireland dominated by the clerical sex abuse scandal. Asked about the document as he returned from Ireland, Pope Francis said the text “speaks for itself” and that he would not comment on it. He said he had read Mr Vigano’s document and trusted journalists to judge for themselves. “It’s an act of trust,” he said. “I won’t say a word about it.”

Theodore McCarrick was the Archbishop of Washington. Credit: AP

Since McCarrick’s resignation, another man has come forward to say he began molesting him starting when he was 11, and several former seminarians have said McCarrick abused and harassed them when they were in seminary. The accusations have created a crisis of confidence in the US and Vatican hierarchy. Coupled with the devastating allegations of sex abuse and cover-up in a recent Pennsylvania grand jury report — which found that 300 priests had abused more than 1,000 children over 70 years in six dioceses — the scandal has led to calls for heads to roll and for a full Vatican investigation into who knew what and when about McCarrick. Mr Vigano, a conservative whose hard-line anti-gay views are well known, apparently sought to answer some of those questions. His letter identifies by name the Vatican cardinals and US archbishops who were informed about the McCarrick affair. He said documents backing up his version of events are in Vatican archives. The Vatican’s ambassador to the US from 2011 to 2016, Mr Vigano said his two immediate predecessors “did not fail” to inform the Holy See about accusations against McCarrick, starting in 2000. Mr Vigano said he himself sent at least two memos on him.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano called on the Pope to resign. Credit: AP

He said Pope Benedict XVI eventually sanctioned McCarrick in 2009 or 2010 to a lifetime of penance and prayer, and to no longer celebrate Mass in public or travel. He said Francis asked him about McCarrick when they met on June 23, 2013, at the Vatican’s Santa Marta hotel where the pope lives, three months after Francis was elected pope. Mr Vigano wrote that he told Francis: “Holy Father, I don’t know if you know Cardinal McCarrick, but if you ask the Congregation of Bishops, there is a dossier this thick about him. He corrupted generations of seminarians and priests, and Pope Benedict ordered him to withdraw to a life of prayer and penance.” Soon thereafter, Mr Vigano wrote, he was surprised to find that McCarrick had started travelling on missions on behalf of the church, including to China.

The claims emerged at the end of the Pope's two-day visit to Ireland. Credit: AP