Pope’s Skoda to be used to help Dublin homeless

The car used by Pope Francis during his trip to Ireland is to be donated to help homeless families.

It will be given to the social care agency of the Catholic church in Dublin, Crosscare, a statement on behalf of Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin said.

Each week, Crosscare staff assist families in trying to move on from a temporary emergency facility in the Mater Dei hub to more secure, long term accommodation.

A statement from the Archdiocese of Dublin said: “The now famous blue Skoda Rapid will be used by Crosscare staff to take families who are moving to view their next accommodation.

“It will be in daily use.”