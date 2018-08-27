Seaside village bans swimming after amorous dolphin terrorises locals by rubbing up against them

A seaside village in Brittany has banned swimming on its beach because a dolphin has been scaring tourists and locals by trying to rub up against them.

The dolphin, nicknamed Zafar, has been entertaining children near the Breton city of Brest and swimming with bathers and kayakers.

But as it enters mating season, the animal has moved further down the coast to Landévennec, a small town famous for its abbey - where it has been butting up alongside boats and chasing swimmers.