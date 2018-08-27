Spectator makes a splash at annual river football match

Football matches are normally called off if the pitch is waterlogged – except in the Cotswolds. Two teams braved chilly water to take part in the annual Football In The River match in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire. The 30-minute game was played out between Bourton Rovers 1st XI and 2nd XI.

Several hundred spectators lined the banks of the river to enjoy the spectacle. The annual bank holiday five-a-side clash takes place in the ankle-deep water of the River Windrush. It is not clear how the idea of playing a football match in a river first arose, but the tradition has reportedly been going strong for around 100 years. The match, which raises funds for Bourton Rovers, regularly draws large crowds – and fans are advised to wear waterproofs if they plan to stand close to the side of the “pitch”.

A player takes a fall in the River Windrush Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Monday’s match ended 3-2 to the 2nd XI, who scored a late winner after going 2-1 down in the second half. The goal of the game came from a spectator who was sat watching from the wall of a nearby pub. The ball flew off the pitch into the crowd, hit the spectator’s head and rebounded into the 2nd XI’s goal, leaving keeper Danny Way stranded.

The ref keeps a close eye on the game Credit: Ben Birchall/PA