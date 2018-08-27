Suspect among three dead in shooting at video game tournament

A gunman opened fire at an online video game tournament that was being live-streamed from a Florida shopping centre, killing two people and then fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore carried out the attack using at least one handgun at the Jacksonville Landing, a collection of restaurants and shops along the St Johns River.

He said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot and that authorities were still making final confirmation of his identity with the FBI assisting them in Baltimore.

Nine other people were wounded by gunfire and all were in stable condition on Sunday evening, Sheriff Williams said.

He added that two others were injured in the chaos as people sought to flee the gunfire.