Ugandan pop star-turned-politician freed on bail

A Ugandan pop star-turned-government critic has been freed on bail following days of incarceration during which he alleged he was tortured. Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was on crutches as he left the courthouse in the northern Ugandan town of Gulu on Monday. The 36-year-old parliamentarian claims he was injured by severe beatings by security forces while he was in detention. He had been detained since August 14.

A judge freed him alongside others who are similarly charged with treason for their alleged roles in an incident in which President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade was pelted with stones. Scores of his supporters outside the courtroom cheered when he came out of the courthouse. They chanted “People power! Our power!”, a slogan popularized by Ssentamu. “We are much stronger and greater in spirit than we were before,” Gerald Karuhanga, one of Ssentamu’s co-accused, told local broadcaster NTV after being freed. Ssentamu was initially charged before a military court with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. On Thursday those charges were withdrawn and he was immediately re-arrested and charged before a magistrate with the more serious offence of treason. Ssentamu’s arrest came after he was campaigning on August 13 in an election to choose an MP in the north-western town of Arua.

The pop star-turned-politician claims he was beaten while in detention Credit: AP Photo