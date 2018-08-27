UN summit discusses threat posed by ‘killer robots’

International experts are meeting to discuss ways to define and deal with “killer robots”.

The week-long gathering is the second of its kind this year at UN offices in Geneva to focus on futuristic weapons systems that could conduct war without human intervention.

It aims to examine such lethal autonomous weapons systems and explore ways of regulating them.

In theory, fully autonomous, computer-controlled weapons do not exist yet, according to UN officials. The debate is still in its infancy, and the experts have at times grappled with basic definitions.

The United States has argued that it is premature to establish a definition of such systems, much less regulate them.