White House flag lowered again in tribute to John McCain following criticism

US President Donald Trump has said he respects John McCain’s “service to our country” and has signed a proclamation to fly the US flag at half-staff until the senator’s burial.

The flag at the top of the White House flew at half-staff over the weekend but was raised on Monday and then lowered again amid criticism.

Mr Trump and Mr McCain have feuded for years. Mr Trump tweeted about Mr McCain after his death on Saturday but has passed up several chances to comment publicly on the Arizona senator.