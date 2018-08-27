White House flags back at full-staff following John McCain’s death

Flags at the White House were back at full-staff on Monday as Senate leaders of both parties formally requested they remain lowered to honour John McCain.

US President Donald Trump also passed up several chances to comment on Mr McCain, with whom he had frequently traded criticism.

The flags at the White House had been lowered a day earlier but were back up on Monday in a break with tradition. That brought complaints from both right and left, including the American Legion.

“On behalf of The American Legion’s two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain’s death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation’s flag be half-staffed through his internment,” said a statement to Mr Trump from Denise Rohan, the organisation’s national commander.