Politics may be a bit of a bump and grind but Theresa May isn't the only dancing queen

In the minefield of modern politics, there exist certain recreational pursuits that elected officials are wise to avoid. Dancing in front of cameramen and photographers probably should be one of them. But alas, Theresa May isn't alone when it comes to public figures who have found themselves unexpectedly 'dad dancing'. Here are some of the politicians who have made the mistake of letting go:

Boris Johnson 'spices up his life' with some Bolivian folk dancing

Boris Johnson's cringe-worthy dad-dancing to the Spice Girls at the Olympic closing ceremony.

Who could forget Boris Johnson's dad-dancing to the Spice Girls at the Olympic closing ceremony. It was one of the most talked-about events among British Twitter users, Twitter revealed in its review of that year. The former London mayor was caught jigging alongside David and Samantha Cameron.

Johnson gots some dancing tips from Darcey Bussell and Bolivian Folk dancers. Credit: PA

However, it is not the first time the dancefloor has called to the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP. Johnson got some dancing tips from Darcey Bussell and Bolivian Folk dancers during a photocall to promote the Big Dance, a biennial festival which aims to get Londoners fit by dancing. Earlier this year, he danced with teacher Adriana Pinedo during a visit to the village school in Santa Marta, on the bank of the Amazon near Iquitos in Peru. Johnson was there to inspect a UK-funded solar energy project which has provided the school with electricity and fresh water - but the former foreign secretary couldn't resist a little jig.

John Prescott danced his way to success in the 90s

Before Labour MPs were dancing to D:Ream 'Things can only get better' during the 1997 general election. Former deputy prime minister John Prescott was dancing to a jazz band with his wife, Pauline Prescott, at the 1994 Labour Party conference.

Peter Madelson was a secret Strictly fan

Lord Mandelson dances with 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Arlene Phillips Credit: PA

In 2009, Peter Mandelson showcased some fancy footwork to Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips an awards ceremony. The former business secretary proved he was 'lord' of the dance at the Channel 4 News Political Awards, as the delighted audience applauded. Mandelson revealed that he was a fan of the BBC show and was interested in being a contestant.

Ed Balls thrilled audiences with his moves

Ed balls Salsa’d to Gangnam Style by Psy Credit: PA

Former politician Ed Balls did make it to Strictly Come Dancing and thrilled audiences with his 'give it a go' attitude. Balls and his partner, professional dancer Katya Jones, took one of the most recognisable songs of the last five years as they Salsa’d to Gangnam Style by Psy, complete with the iconic dance moves – some of which were performed with Jones through his legs. The moment sparked a craze that series, with fellow professionals, fans and even host Sir Bruce Forsyth performing the dance on live TV.

Barack Obama is no stranger to the 'dad dance'

Thankfully, dad dancing isn't just reserved for politicians in old Blighty but has spread across the Atlantic too. For a President who unashamedly references Jay-Z songs in speeches and hosts star-studded Motown concerts at home, Barack Obama is a solid dad dancer too. Indeed it was proven so in 2007, when the then-Senator for Chicago sashayed his way on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show to the sounds of his close personal friend Beyoncé Knowles.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.