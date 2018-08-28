Addresses searched amid hunt for Solihull double murder suspect

A large-scale policing operation is continuing in a bid to trace a 21-year-old man wanted after his ex-partner and her mother were found fatally injured at their home. Janbaz Tarin is being sought in connection with the killings of Raneem Oudeh, 22, and Khaola Saleem, 49, in Solihull, who were attacked in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday. West Midlands Police have appealed directly to Tarin to hand himself in and called on the public to contact detectives with information.

Tarin's former partner Raneem Oudeh, 22, had a two-year-old son. Credit: PA

The hunt for Tarin, an Afghan national who is in the UK legally, is continuing as police confirmed they had searched three addresses connected to him, including a property in Birmingham’s Sparkhill area. Ms Oudeh had a two-year-old son, though Tarin is not the father, and had moved to England from Syria, along with her mother Ms Saleem, who herself had six children. Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out on both women on Tuesday. Chief Constable Dave Thompson tweeted: “Huge effort underway to locate this man. Call us, web chat us or tell Crimestoppers UK if you can help.”

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, has appealed to the public for help. Credit: PA

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, said: “As we have so far not been able to locate Tarin, I’m now asking for the public’s help in tracing him. “If anyone knows where he is or thinks they may have seen him, I’d urge them to ring 999 immediately. “If there’s anyone out there who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty, they need to be aware that they are committing an offence and will be prosecuted. “My message to Tarin would be that it’s vitally important that we get to speak to you as soon as possible, so please do the right thing and let us know where you are.” In a statement, the victims’ relatives said: “Our family is devastated with the loss of our loved ones. “We would like to give thanks for all the love and support we have received. We kindly request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Khaola Saleem, 49, was attacked in the early hours on Bank Holiday Monday. Credit: PA

West Midlands Police force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because it had previously had contact with the victims’ family. A spokesman for the IOPC said: “I can confirm we have received a referral and that it will be assessed.” Screams woke neighbours in Northdown Road in the early hours of Monday and the women were pronounced dead at the scene outside Ms Saleem’s home. One woman living nearby said: “I thought it was foxes screaming. She (one of the victims) was absolutely screaming her head off. He wasn’t speaking English, that’s for sure. He shouted something and then ran off. “There was a lot of screaming and shouting and then I saw the guy run off. About a minute later I saw him leave in a van.” The neighbour, who said she was “stunned” by what had happened, added she did not know the victims, but “they kept themselves to themselves”.

A police forensic officer outside a property on Northdown Road in Solihull, where the mother and daughter were stabbed to death. Credit: PA