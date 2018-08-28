‘Breakthrough’ personalised cancer treatment rejected for NHS use

A “new generation” cancer therapy has been rejected for widespread NHS use by health officials. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) published draft guidance stating that axicabtagene ciloleucel, also known as Yescarta, is not recommended for NHS use for patients with aggressive sub-types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The treatment, created by Kite Pharma – a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences – is a personalised cell therapy which re-engineers a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR), and the blood cancer research charity Bloodwise said the news was “disappointing” for patients.

The ICR said the treatment was a “major advance in cancer treatment” which has cured some patients who would otherwise have died. The treatment is the first of a new line of chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) therapies which are specifically manufactured for each individual patient. It involves taking some of the patient’s own white blood cells which are then re-engineered in a laboratory so they can recognise and attack cancer cells before being infused back into the patient. The treatment is for patients with aggressive forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, after they have already had two or more different types of treatment. Bloodwise said that these patients currently have a very poor chance of survival when treated with intensive chemotherapy – current standard treatment in the UK. Kite Pharma said that in clinical trials, 72% of the patients responded to therapy and 51% went into complete remission. But Nice said that there is no direct data to compare it with the current standard treatment of salvage chemotherapy. It said that cost of axicabtagene ciloleucel was also too high for it to be considered a cost-effective use of NHS resources. The health body also considered whether the treatment should be made available to patients through the Cancer Drugs Fund, but concluded that the therapy would not be cost-effective under the scheme. Meindert Boysen, director of the centre for health technology evaluation at Nice, said: “CAR-T is an exciting innovation in very difficult-to-treat cancers, with a promise of cure for some patients.

