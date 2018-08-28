Businessman urges feuding politicians to unite after Primark fire

Northern Ireland’s politicians need to get back to work and fight to retain jobs following the Primark Belfast fire, a business leader said. Les Hume is honorary secretary of Belfast Chamber of Trade and owns Dawson’s Music store near the site of the massive inferno. He praised firefighters who put their lives at risk.

The businessman walked past shortly after the building caught fire at around 11am on Tuesday morning and said his first thought was for the hundreds of jobs potentially affected. “We would also be calling on our political leaders, together we need to urgently sit down and make sure the right and appropriate reaction is done for these folks, it is not good enough.” Stormont’s powersharing government has not sat for 18 months in a row over identity issues like the Irish language which has caused frustration to members of the business community and civic society. Mr Hume added: “Today is the ‘we deserve better’ campaign (a rally against the Stormont deadlock) and there has to be something to say that you need good political leadership and good governance at this time and here is a classic example.

People watch outside the Primark store in Belfast city centre Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

“This was going to be a pristine site right in the heart of the city, bringing much needed economy into the city and suddenly that is gone.” Major refurbishment and extension work aimed at turning an already imposing store into a flagship was ongoing. Mr Hume said Stormont’s warring politicians needed to get back to the basics of governance. “As a business owner I have to face those basics every day, as does every other business owner in the city.

Assistant chief fire and rescue officer Michael Graham, outside the Primark store Credit: Liam McBurney/PA