Compensation after rail timetable misery extended to part-time workers

A compensation scheme brought in following the introduction of new rail timetables will be extended to part-time workers.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) announced that some customers who made return trips on at least three days in any week between May 20 and July 28 will be eligible for a pay out.

The enhanced compensation was previously only available to people who held weekly, monthly or annual season tickets.

Only passengers who travelled on Great Northern or Thameslink services from the most affected stations will be able to claim.

The value of the pay outs will vary depending on the number, cost and type of tickets bought.

Passengers are advised to retain any tickets, receipts or other proof of travel to support their applications.

The damaging impact of the new timetables is demonstrated in punctuality figures published by Network Rail.