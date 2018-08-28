Concerns raised over plans to build test track at Battle of Bosworth Field site

Historians have raised concerns about proposed plans to build a driverless car testing facility over the site of the Battle of Bosworth Field.

Japanese-owned automotive specialists Horiba Mira has launched an application to build the £26 million 1.2 million square foot test-track, which is set to be discussed on Tuesday.

The company wants to test cars at speeds reaching 155mph on the site where Richard III was defeated by Henry Tudor in 1485.

Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council has been advised to approve the application at the meeting.

Historians have said the plans would have a “direct physical impact”, and would alter the “rural character of part of the battlefield”.