Coroner apologises after heated exchange with lawyer at Windrush migrant inquest

A coroner has had a heated exchange with the lawyer of the family of a Windrush migrant who was trying to prove his British citizenship when he died.

Dexter Bristol, 57, collapsed in the street and died while caught up in the immigration scandal that saw people deported, detained or denied access to benefits and healthcare because they could not prove they were in the country legally.

An inquest into his death is being held at St Pancras Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Una Morris, representing Mr Bristol’s family, repeatedly tried to make submissions to the court about the role Home Office policy might have played in his death.

Coroner Dr William Dolman accused her of “trying to tell me how to run my court” and repeatedly ordered her to sit down.

He abruptly called a break after the heated exchange between the two of them.