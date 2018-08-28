Date for Irish presidential election confirmed

Ireland’s presidential election is to be held on October 26, it has been confirmed.

A formal order for the election was signed on Tuesday by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

This will start the 28-day period in which hopeful candidates can secure their place on the ballot paper.

The closing date for nominations is September 26.

The minister has appointed Barry Ryan, a Principal Officer in the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, to be the Presidential Returning Officer.

Potential candidates will have to gain the support of four county councils or the backing of 20 TDs and Senators.

Ireland’s current president Michael D Higgins confirmed in June that he will seek re-election for a second term.

Each term lasts seven years.