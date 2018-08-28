Father denies role in ‘acid attack’ on three-year-old boy

The father of a three-year-old boy injured in a suspected acid attack has denied conspiring with six other people to carry out the assault.

The youngster suffered serious burns to his face and arm at the Home Bargains store in Worcester on July 21.

His 39-year-old father is charged with conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident, in the Tallow Hill area of the city.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to the offence when he appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Five other men and a woman – all of whom are facing the same allegation – also denied the charge during the hearing.