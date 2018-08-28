French environment minister quits live on air

France’s high-profile environment minister has unexpectedly announced his resignation live on national radio, lamenting the government’s lack of decisive action on green issues. The move by Nicolas Hulot deals a stinging blow to the environmental credibility of President Emmanuel Macron. Clearly emotional, he said he had not even told his wife, let alone Mr Macron or his prime minister, of his decision to stand down. The long-time environmental advocate lamented France’s slow pace of progress on green issues and his own lack of power to force change.

His on-air resignation on France Inter radio was so out of the blue that the first reaction from an interviewer was: “Are you serious?” “I no longer want to lie to myself,” Mr Hulot said. “I don’t want to create the illusion that my presence in government means that we’re up to standard on these issues, and so I am deciding to quit the government.” Recruiting him as a minister had been a coup for Mr Macron, who has sought to position France as a champion in the fight against environmental degradation and as a counterweight to the climate change attitudes of US President Donald Trump. Losing Mr Hulot so suddenly will force a ministerial reshuffle and casts doubt on the strength of Mr Macron’s commitment to “make our planet great again”. The president’s office confirmed there will be a reshuffle but said it will not happen while the French leader is visiting Denmark and Finland this week.

