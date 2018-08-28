German police criticised after violent far-right protest

German police and security officials have been criticised over violence during a far-right protest in the eastern city of Chemnitz that left at least six people injured.

The protest late on Monday, sparked by the killing of a 35-year-old German man in an altercation with migrants over the weekend, erupted into clashes between neo-Nazis and left-wing counter-protesters.

German news agency dpa reported that Chemnitz police acknowledged having mobilised too few officers for the demonstration.