Government notes frustrations ahead of powersharing impasse milestone protests

The Government has acknowledged the deep frustration of the public in Northern Ireland as the region reached an unwanted milestone for non-governance. On Tuesday the region notched up 589 days since the powersharing executive collapsed – passing Belgium for the world’s longest peacetime period without a properly functioning government. While Northern Ireland will avoid an embarrassing entry in the Guinness Book of World Records – the Stormont impasse was ruled ineligible as it only relates to a devolved administration – the day will be marked by a series of public protests. The #wedeservebetter events will be held in a series of cities and towns across the region on Tuesday evening.

Stormont has been without a properly functioning administration since January 2017 Credit: Steve Parsons/PA).

The executive imploded in January 2017 amid a bitter row between the Democratic Unionists and Sinn Fein over a botched renewable energy scheme. The rift widened to take in other more tradition disputes – such as the Irish language – and the parties remain at loggerheads, with no prospect of an imminent breakthrough on the horizon. While there has been speculation over a new round of negotiations for the autumn, no date has publicly been announced. Ahead of the demonstrations, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Karen Bradley said: “The Secretary of State is acutely aware of the deep frustration and difficulties faced by the people of Northern Ireland and the urgent need to resolve the current impasse. “She shares the firm view that the current situation cannot be allowed to continue and is working on options to ensure the good governance of Northern Ireland. “The UK Government’s priority is to secure a basis for political talks and re-establish a locally elected, democratically accountable devolved government at the earliest opportunity. “In the absence of an Executive, the Secretary of State continues to take the necessary decisions to protect the interests of Northern Ireland and ensure stable public finances, demonstrated by the recent Budget Act.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has acknowledged the ‘deep frustration’ of the public at the Stormont impasse Credit: Brian Lawless/PA).