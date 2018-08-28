Great-grandmother dies after car park collision

Mrs Jones, from the nearby village of Quakers Yard, was a lecturer at The Royal Forest of Dean College before she retired.

She was taken to hospital after the collision around 4pm on Friday, August 17, but later died from her injuries.

Mary Jones, 76, was hit by a car while walking outside the Co-operative Store in Nelson, Caerphilly.

A great-grandmother has died after being run over in a supermarket car park.

She was a mother of nine, a grandmother of four, and had two great-grandchildren.

She was also recognised for her charity work by being invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

A statement from the widower’s family said: “Mary was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

Gwent Police are now investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

A police statement said: “On Friday 17th August, we received reports of a road traffic collision in the car park of the Co-operative Store on Mafon Road in Nelson.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking for anyone who has any information to call 101 quoting log 365 17/08/18.”