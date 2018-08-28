House of Fraser stores to close as Mike Ashley takes aim at ‘greedy landlords’

House of Fraser is set to announce a spate of store closures this week, with new owner Mike Ashley blaming “greedy landlords” for potentially hundreds of job losses.

The Sports Direct tycoon, who recently bought the department store chain out of administration for £90 million, has been in tense talks with landlords over rents in recent weeks.

Those negotiations have resulted in around seven House of Frasers being saved from closure, including in Oxford Street, Telford and Plymouth.

However, the tracksuit billionaire warned on Tuesday that “time is running out” for the remainder of the 59-store estate.

A spokesman for House of Fraser said: “Some landlords are being very collaborative in order to give us a chance at turning the business around, giving House of Fraser a lifeline and saving hundreds of jobs.

“However, some greedy landlords would rather see the stores close than help save the jobs of hundreds of people.

“We will continue to try and convince these landlords but ultimately time is running out. Some closures will be announced.”