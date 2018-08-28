Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Mourners queue to see Aretha Franklin lying in state in Detroit

Mourners viewing Aretha Franklin’s coffin in Detroit. Credit: AP

Two days of public viewings for Aretha Franklin are under way in Detroit.

Well-wishers are arriving at the culturally significant Charles H Wright Museum of African American History, where the Queen of Soul’s body is lying in state.

The Queen of Soul died August 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

The service will be held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on August 31.

An all-star line-up that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral this week.

Wellwishers see Aretha Franklin’s coffin. Credit: AP
Memorial items at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. Credit: AP
Police help with a barricade at the museum. Credit: AP
Felicia Phillips, Alice Howard, Rochelle Hampton and Imogene King-Dugan sing as they wait in line. Credit: AP
The museum is where civil rights heroine Rosa Parks lay in repose after her death in 2005. Credit: AP
It was the largest black museum in the US until the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in Washington DC in 2016. Credit: AP
Wanda Williams prepares t-shirts outside New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. Credit: AP
Mourners brought along their own memorabilia. Credit: AP