Mourners queue to see Aretha Franklin lying in state in Detroit

Two days of public viewings for Aretha Franklin are under way in Detroit.

Well-wishers are arriving at the culturally significant Charles H Wright Museum of African American History, where the Queen of Soul’s body is lying in state.

The Queen of Soul died August 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

The service will be held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on August 31.

An all-star line-up that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral this week.