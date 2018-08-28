Advertisement ITV Report 28 August 2018 at 6:55pm In Pictures: Theresa May in Africa Theresa May meets students and staff at ID Mkize Secondary School in Cape Town (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May has begun a three-day trade mission to Africa. Prime Minister Theresa May touched down on Tuesday morning in Cape Town, where she was welcomed by a guard of honour Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Mrs May visited ID Mkize Secondary School in the South African city Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA The PM danced with staff and pupils at the school Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Mrs May looks to the youngsters for guidance Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA She also announced plans to open up a scholarship scheme to encourage pupils to consider studying at UK universities Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Theresa May then went to meet South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at DeTuynhuys Presidential Palace in Cape Town Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA The pair posed for photographers before bilateral talks Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Afterwards, Mrs May presented the bell of the First World War ship SS Mendi to Mr Ramaphosa Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Mrs May was shown the cell on Robben Island that housed Nelson Mandela when he was a political prisoner Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Mrs May signed the guestbook, writing: “It has been a privilege to visit in this year, the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela” Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Last updated Tue 28 Aug 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit