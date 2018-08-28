Initial victory for surgeon barred from working at hospital over bullying claim

A heart surgeon barred from working at an NHS hospital after a bullying allegation has won an initial stage of a High Court fight. Professor Marjan Jahangiri took legal action after being excluded by bosses at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London, pending a disciplinary investigation. Mr Justice Nicklin on Tuesday ruled in her favour, following a High Court hearing in London, and said he was not satisfied that exclusion was necessary. He described Professor Jahangiri as a “leading heart surgeon”, said she had pioneered a form of surgery and had a “1.2% mortality rate” compared to a UK average of “7-15%”. The judge said Professor Jahangiri had complained of being the victim of a “campaign”.

But he indicated that litigation was at early stage and said he could not make “any such findings”. He said “any such findings” could only be made after a “proper consideration” of evidence at a trial. Lawyers said Professor Jahangiri had made a breach of contract complaint which had yet to be analysed. They said further hearings were expected. “I am delighted with today’s judgment and very much look forward to returning to my patients,” said Professor Jahangiri outside court. “My priority, as it has always been, is combining excelled patient care with research and training.” She added: “I am devoted to the NHS.”

