Is Ed Sheeran already a married man?

Ed Sheeran has sparked speculation that he has already tied the knot.

The 27-year-old singer announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn in January, saying “our cats are chuffed as well”.

Now he has hinted that the couple could have secretly married.

When an Access reporter asked the star: “Have you picked a date? Do you know where?” about his marriage plans, Sheeran remained silent before smiling and pointing to the silver ring he has been wearing on his left hand.