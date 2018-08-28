Is summer set to return in September?

After a record breaking summer, we've seen a slow break down in the hot sunny weather this month. We saw temperatures climb in excess of 33C in the first week - but the last couple of weeks have seen slightly more modest temperatures.

After a whiff of autumn over the Bank Holiday weekend with cool days and chilly nights - temperatures remain a little on the shy side for the time year this week but it'll feel pleasant enough in any sunshine.

Come the weekend, and start of a new month, conditions are set to improve as high pressure returns. Expect more sunshine and temperatures nearer 25C as early September starts to show off.

Seeing better weather in September than August is not unheard of - just as the kids go back to school. In recent years we've often seen temperatures well above the monthly average - with the highest temperature of 2016 falling in September rather than the summer months, including the hottest September day for over 100 years when temperatures reached 34C.

2003, 2006, 2014 and 2016 all produced exceptionally warm Septembers. 2014 was notable after a particularly wet and chilly August.

There's no pattern to why September often exceeds expectations - but in the last decade or so, our autumns have often produced some remarkable warm, sunny days.