Italian journalist says he helped write bombshell against Pope

An Italian journalist who says he helped a former Vatican diplomat write allegations of sex abuse cover-up against Pope Francis says he persuaded the archbishop to go public after the US church was thrown into turmoil by sex abuse revelations in Pennsylvania. Marco Tosatti said he helped Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano write, rewrite and edit his 11-page testimony, saying the two sat at a table in Mr Tosatti’s living room for three hours on August 22. The journalist, a leading conservative critic of Francis, said Mr Vigano had called him a few weeks ago out of the blue asking to meet, and then proceeded to tell him the information that became the basis of the evidence. The document alleges that Francis knew of ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual misconduct starting in 2013 but rehabilitated him from sanctions Pope Benedict XVI had imposed.

The claims have shaken Francis’s five-year papacy. Mr Vigano called for Francis to resign over what he said was complicity in covering-up McCarrick’s crimes. There is evidence that the Vatican under Benedict and St John Paul II also covered up that information, and that any sanctions Benedict imposed were never enforced. The archbishop has kept largely quiet since the bombshell testimony on Sunday, and his whereabouts are unknown, and Mr Tosatti’s reconstruction provides the only insight into how the document came about. The long-time correspondent for Italian daily La Stampa, who now writes largely for more conservative blogs, said after their initial meeting a few weeks ago that Mr Vigano was not prepared to go public. But Mr Tosatti said he called him after the Pennsylvania grand jury report published on August 15 alleged 300 priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses abused more than 1,000 children over 70 years, and that a sequence of bishops had covered it up.

