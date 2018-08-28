Journalist claims he helped pen Vatican abuse cover-up bombshell

An Italian journalist who says he helped a former Vatican diplomat pen bombshell allegations of sex abuse cover-ups against Pope Francis has said he persuaded the archbishop to go public after recent revelations in Pennsylvania.

Marco Tosatti said he helped Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano write and edit his 11-page testimony, saying the two sat side-by-side at a wooden table in the reporter’s living room for three hours on August 22.

Mr Tosatti said Archbishop Vigano, a previous acquaintance, had called him a few weeks ago asking for a meeting.