Liam Fox dismisses Chancellor’s warnings on no-deal Brexit

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has dismissed warnings from Cabinet colleague Philip Hammond over the long-term impacts of a no-deal Brexit.

Dr Fox, who is in Singapore touting UK trade opportunities to Asian governments and businesses, said the Chancellor’s warning that GDP could fall and borrowing could be around £80 billion a year higher by 2033/34 if Britain resorted to WTO terms was “hard to swallow”.

His comments came after Theresa May poured cold water on the warning — stating that no agreement with the EU “would not be a walk in the park” but “wouldn’t be the end of the world”.

Dr Fox, speaking to the BBC, said: “Some of us remember the supposed economic shock we were going to get if Britain voted to leave the European Union and the result of the referendum itself was going to cost us half a million jobs, it was going to see investors desert the UK and our economy plunge into recession.

“What has in fact happened: We’ve added 600,000 jobs to the economy, we saw a record number of inward investment projects land in the UK last year and our economy has continued to grow.”

He added: “That was over a two-year time horizon, so projections over a 15-year time horizon are rather hard to swallow.”

The Chancellor was accused by Tory backbenchers of launching another “project fear” by referring to disputed provisional analysis which claimed GDP could fall and borrowing could be around £80 billion a year higher by 2033/34 if Britain resorted to WTO terms.

Mr Hammond said such an impact on GDP would have “large fiscal consequences”.