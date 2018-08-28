Man admits attempted murder of children in hit-and-run

A man has admitted trying to kill six children in a hit-and-run that left one teenage girl with a broken neck.

The youngsters, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow, on the afternoon of Saturday March 24, when the incident unfolded.

Gerald Gavan, 22, drove at the innocent youngsters in a silver Vauxhall Astra as he targeted a man who was nearby.

A 14-year-old girl was so seriously injured she had to have immediate surgery.

The man, 21, and the other youngsters caught up in the hit-and-run suffered minor injuries.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, Gavan pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the youngsters and the man.

Gavan will be sentenced on September 25.

Details of the plea were confirmed following the case by police and court officials.