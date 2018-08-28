Michael Gove accused of ‘turnaround’ on electric shock collars for pets

Michael Gove has been accused of making a “complete 180” after letters from his department suggested there was insufficient evidence for banning electric shock collars for dogs and cats, weeks before plans to ban their use were announced.

The Environment Secretary confirmed on Monday that the Government would outlaw what he described as “punitive” shock collars which “cause harm and suffering to our pets”, following a consultation on the proposals in March.

Used as training devices, the remote controlled collars can trigger an electric pulse of varying strength, or spray noxious chemicals at the animal.

However, a letter sent from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in February, seen by the Press Association, suggested that there was insufficient evidence for supporting a ban.

The document, sent to the Royal Veterinary College, noted scientific research that it had commissioned “was not strong enough to support a ban” on “electronic training aids for dogs”.

A similar statement was made by Defra Minister George Eustice in a 2014 letter, in which he said the department did not consider that there was “evidence that the use of such devices causes unnecessary suffering”.