Notting Hill Carnival: More than 370 arrests made over bank holiday weekend

As of 10.15pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said it made 240 arrests on the bank holiday and 133 on Sunday, which included 10 made by the British Transport Police (BTP).

Scotland Yard said 30 officers were injured “in the line of duty”.

Monday night was “marred” by the only stabbing of the event, with a male receiving non-life-threatening injuries at around 8.10pm in Ladbroke Grove.

Police made more than 370 arrests at Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend.

A further 12 arrests were carried out by BTP on Monday.

Officers detained 156 people on drugs offences, 69 on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and nine on suspicion of sexual offences.

Among the items seized were knives, a metal pole and a taser.

Last year some 313 arrests were carried out.

Notting Hill Carnival Gold Commander Dave Musker said: “We would like to thank all those who took to the streets to celebrate everything that the carnival stands for, in a kind and considerate manner.

“However Monday night was marred by the news of a non-life-threatening stabbing at around 8.10pm in Ladbroke Grove. Thankfully this was the only incident of this nature throughout the whole weekend.”

He added: “I am very pleased with the results of the screening arches and the Section 60 order; 36 offensive weapons were taken off the streets by my officers and 373 arrests were made over the course of the weekend, which we expect could rise.

“Although I am happy with how the event ran overall, once again 30 of my colleagues were injured in the line of duty. Any assault on police is unacceptable.”