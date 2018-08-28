- ITV Report
Police in Texas search for woman who rang doorbells and disappeared
Police in Texas are searching for a woman who rang doorbells in the middle of the night before disappearing last Thursday.
She was captured in footage from a home security camera in Montgomery dressed only in a white T-shirt and what appeared to be a broken restraint on her wrist.
A resident in the Sunrise Ranch area of Texas was woken by their doorbell.
The video shows a woman emerging from behind a bush next to the house before walking to the front door and ringing the doorbell at 3.20am on August 24.
It ends there and the woman has not been seen since.
The Montgomery Country Sheriff's Office was alerted and have said they are "currently investigating the suspicious incident."
In a statement, the office added: "Numerous citizens in the state and outside have sent missing persons flyers suggesting the women in the video is a missing person from their area...
"There are no missing person's reports from the area that match this individual."