Police in Texas search for woman who rang doorbells and disappeared

Police in Texas are searching for a woman who rang doorbells in the middle of the night before disappearing last Thursday.

She was captured in footage from a home security camera in Montgomery dressed only in a white T-shirt and what appeared to be a broken restraint on her wrist.

A resident in the Sunrise Ranch area of Texas was woken by their doorbell.

The video shows a woman emerging from behind a bush next to the house before walking to the front door and ringing the doorbell at 3.20am on August 24.