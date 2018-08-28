Police officer rushes into burning home to save six sleeping children and father

A Texas police officer has been commended for his bravery after rushing into a burning home to save six children and their father who were asleep inside.

Sam Click was on patrol in Seagoville when he spotted the blazing home.

When the officer arrived, neighbours were trying to wake the family and get into the house, but their efforts were not working.

The fire service was still precious minutes away, and so Click,along with Jeremy Giblaint, the children's uncle who lives next door, ran round to the back of the house and broke the door down.

The pair then rushed inside, waking the family and leading them all to safety.

Due to the officer's quick thinking all seven family members, and the two men, escaped from the home unhurt.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze which began in the garage and the family's smoke detectors did not go off.

The family - along with their mother who was at work at the time - are now staying with relatives.

"I keep looking at it and keep replaying everything in my mind and realising how close we were to losing everything, losing family," Mr Giblaint told NBC News.

He continued: "He [Click] went against orders to come in here to put his life on the side to rescue my nephews.

"You can't ask anybody to do that.

"It takes a special kind of person to put your life on the line for others."

However, Click was quick to downplay his heroics: "Our main duty is to preserve life. It was something that I felt like I had to do," he said.