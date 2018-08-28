Pope’s car donated to search and rescue charity

A car used by Pope Francis during his trip to Ireland is to be donated to a Londonderry search and rescue charity, Archbishop Eamon Martin has confirmed.

Last weekend, for Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland, two Skoda Rapid cars were used at various times to transport the Pontiff during his two-day trip to locations in the Archdiocese of Dublin, and in the Archdiocese of Tuam.

Following a recommendation from Archbishop Eamon Martin, one of the cars used by Pope Francis has been offered to the volunteer charity.

Foyle Search and Rescue was set up by the local community in 1993 in response to the high number of drownings in the river Foyle.

The charity have since adopted the role of preventing suicide and supporting families in the city.