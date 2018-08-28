Professional services firms downbeat amid surging costs

Business and professional services firms are the most gloomy for nearly two years as rising costs and uncertainty over Brexit take their toll, according to a survey.

The CBI’s latest service sector survey found that optimism about the general business situation among firms such as accountants, legal and marketing firms fell at its fastest pace since November 2016 in the three months to August.

These companies also saw growth in business volumes ease back and this is expected to slow further in the three months to November.

Overall business by volume across the overall service sector – which accounts for around three-quarters of UK economic growth – grew at a steady albeit muted pace over the past quarter as consumer-facing firms enjoyed a better summer.

The report said business volumes bounced back among consumer services firms – including hotels, bars, restaurants, travel and leisure companies – after a sharp decline in the previous three months.

This is expected to pick up further in the next quarter as well, according to the survey.

But profitability across the entire sector remained under pressure as surging costs continued to affect services firms.