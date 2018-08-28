Rare white moose spooked by robot lawnmower in Swedish village

A white moose is a rare sight even in its native habitat.

So it was no wonder Marianne Niklasson was so excited to see one chomping away at apples in a front garden of a house in a Swedish village.

Ms Niklasson was able to get up close to the big beast as she stopped to film the rare sighting on her way to her summer cottage in central Sweden.

But while the moose was happy to appear on camera, he was not pleased when another uninvited guest showed up.

Ms Niklasson was still filming the animal when a robot lawnmower lurched into view, interrupting the moose's mealtime and giving him a fright.

After a showdown between machine and beast, the lawnmower was promptly dealt with by a swift stomp.