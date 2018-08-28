Salmond demands inquiry into alleged leaks

Alex Salmond has written to Scotland’s top civil servant, calling for an inquiry into how sexual harassment allegations against him were made public.

He contacted Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans on Monday urging her to investigate.

The former first minister said someone within the Scottish Government has “flagrantly and repeatedly” breached the confidential complaints process by leaking details to the Daily Record newspaper.

The Government previously said its investigation into two complaints against Mr Salmond has been “entirely confidential throughout”.

He strongly denies the allegations and has launched legal action against the Government over the probe.