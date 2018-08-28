'Scallop wars' erupt at sea as French and British fishermen clash in the English Channel

French and British fishermen have clashed in the English Channel in a row over scallops. Tensions rose on Tuesday morning as an estimated 35 French boats appeared to surround five British vessels leading to an angry stand-off. Rocks and flares were thrown while one boat crashed into the side of a rival trawler. The French say they are trying to protect a scallop bed that they accuse the British of over-fishing off the coast of Normandy.

French fishermen are only able to harvest scallops between 1 October to 15 May to allow scallops to breed and preserve stocks. British fishermen are not governed by the same regulations and can harvest the beds at anytime of year. A French fisherman said that they were trying to fend off the British boats as "if we leave them to it, they will finish the sector." Anthony Quesnel, Captain of 'La Rise des Vents' fishing boat said: "We have quotas, we have hours. They have nothing.

Flares were thrown as tensions rose. Credit: EBU