Scotland’s NHS has met IVF targets for three years

New data has revealed 100% of eligible IVF patients in Scotland began receiving treatment within a year of being referred.

Public Health Minister Joe Fitzpatrick welcomed the statistics, which he said showed Scotland was leading the way in providing fertility treatment on the NHS.

Between April and June the four IVF centres in Scotland – Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow – screened 373 eligible patients, up slightly from 370 in the first three months of 2018.

All of these patients were screened within nine months, while for more than four out of five (82.6%) this happened within six months.