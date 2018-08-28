Scottish screen guide taps into trend for ‘set-jetting’

Scotland’s tourism body has launched a guide for TV fans interested in visiting the destinations they have seen on their screens. VisitScotland’s publication, which aims to capitalise on the growing trend of “set-jetting”, contains details of more than 60 television programmes filmed in Scotland or which have Scottish links. The 36-page guide, entitled TV Set in Scotland, is dedicated to the inventor and engineer John Logie Baird, who was born in Helensburgh 130 years ago and is considered to be one of the fathers of television.

The guide will be in attractions and available to download Credit: VisitScotland/PA

Programmes featured in the guide include crime drama Taggart, filmed in Glasgow, and Hamish Macbeth, shot in the Highlands. Downton Abbey, Victoria and Two Thousand Acres Of Sky are also featured in the guide, which further delves into animations, documentaries, sitcoms and soap operas.

Downton Abbey was partly filmed in Argyll Credit: ITV/PA