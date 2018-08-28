Seriously ill 11-year-old visited in hospital by Drake receives heart transplant

A seriously ill youngster who was visited in hospital by Drake has received a heart transplant.

Sofia Sanchez, 11, posted a video asking the Canadian rapper to help her celebrate her birthday earlier this month.

Drake was later filmed at her bedside in Chicago and it was then revealed Sofia, who was diagnosed with the condition cardiomyopathy, would receive a new heart.

An update posted to the youngster’s GoFundMe page on Monday confirmed the surgery had been a success.