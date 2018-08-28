Support charity set up in memory of London Bridge terror victim

The grief-stricken parents of London Bridge terror attack victim Sara Zelenak have launched a charity to help others overcome the loss of a loved one in similarly traumatic circumstances. Ms Zelenak, 21, was among the eight people killed when a white van ploughed into crowds at the landmark before three killers carried out a frenzied knife attack in Borough Market in June last year. Her parents Mark and Julie Wallace have since sought to channel their heartache by establishing Sarz Sanctuary, named in memory of their Australian au pair daughter, as a way of “honouring Sara’s life and keeping her spirit alive”.

Sara Zelenak was one of the victims in the London Bridge terrorist attack Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Her mother said: “Losing Sara when she was only 21 crushed my spirit, spiralled me into turmoil, and devastated my family. “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare to lose their child – the shock and grief is unimaginable. “As parents, we’re not sure we will ever come to terms with losing Sara, but we’re determined to give purpose to her loss by establishing the Sarz Sanctuary charity.” Mr Wallace added: “The charity’s mission is also a true reflection of the kind of love Sara taught everyone around her when she was with us – unconditional, unchanging, without barriers, forgiving, nurturing and supportive, a love that can lift others from defeat.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.