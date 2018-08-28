Surgeon barred from hospital wins ruling in court fight against bosses

A heart surgeon barred from working at an NHS hospital after a “bullying” allegation is preparing to return to work after winning a High Court fight. Professor Marjan Jahangiri took legal action after being excluded by bosses at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London, pending a disciplinary investigation. She wanted to be allowed to return and complained of a breach of contract. Mr Justice Nicklin on Tuesday said he was not satisfied that exclusion had been necessary and said it was “strongly arguable” that the decision to exclude was irrational.

A High Court judge ruled in favour of the surgeon Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

He said the bar should be lifted. The judge, who described Prof Jahangiri as a “leading heart surgeon” and said she had pioneered a form of surgery, had analysed evidence at a High Court hearing in London. “I am delighted with today’s judgment and very much look forward to returning to my patients,” said Prof Jahangiri after the ruling. “My priority, as it has always been, is combining excelled patient care with research and training.” She added: “I am devoted to the NHS.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Jacqueline Totterdell, chief executive at St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are disappointed by the judgment issued today, but understand and respect it. “We welcome that this ruling is not about guilt or exoneration and the judge made no finding on the facts being investigated. “He has said that the exclusion process was not appropriate, but has allowed the trust to continue its investigation into very serious issues raised.” Mr Justice Nicklin explained how an internal investigation had begun after a hospital boss received an email from an employee in March. The employee had alleged that Prof Jahangiri had “shouted at a nurse”, “prioritised a private patient over an NHS patient”. Bosses said the employee had “given evidence in relation to alleged bullying”.

St George’s Hospital in Tooting Credit: John Stillwell/PA