Surgeon excluded from working at hospital ‘delighted’ after winning legal fight

A heart surgeon excluded from working at a hospital pending disciplinary proceedings says she is delighted after winning the latest stage of a High Court fight.

Professor Marjan Jahangiri had been excluded by bosses at St George’s University Hospital in Tooting, London, pending a disciplinary investigation into allegations made against her.

She took legal action and asked a judge to lift the exclusion order.

Mr Justice Nicklin on Tuesday ruled in her favour, following a High Court hearing in London, and said he was not satisfied that exclusion was necessary.